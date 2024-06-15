Qassam Brigades launch rocket attacks against Zionist targets

Al Mayadeen said on Saturday that Qassam Brigades hit a Zionist command base in Netzarim, southwest of Gaza, with short-range rockets.

Zionist military machinery has also been attacked in an ambush by Qassam Brigades while they were advancing towards western Rafah.

Reports earlier today said that another Zionist base around Gaza Strip came under Qassam attacks which caused fire in the base.

The attacks take place as the Zionist regime continues its crimes in Gaza more than eight months after it began its invasion of the tiny besieged area.

