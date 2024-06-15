IRGC chief highlights Iran's influential position in world equations

Major General Salami made the remarks during the commemoration ceremony for Iranian martyr Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday.

Referring to the significance of “Operation True Promise” against the Zionist regime, he underlined that the country's decision for the operation was based on the most challenging scenarios.

He noted that while the IRGC has conducted numerous significant operations, none matched the scale and grandeur of "Operation True Promise", which demonstrates the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to acting with honor both on the battlefield and beyond.

Following "Operation True Promise", there were extensive diplomatic and political efforts to persuade the international community of Iran's right and legitimacy to retaliate with missile strikes, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he mentioned that the sanctions against Iran have now become ineffective, attributing this to the efforts of their martyrs.

The culmination of cooperation with Martyr Amirabdollahian was during "Operation True Promise", he said, highlighting that the critique of military and defense capabilities, and their conversion into political power, was indicative of Martyr Amirabdollahian's strategic artistry in his actions.

