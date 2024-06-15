Iranian film wins best animated short at US festival

Seven animated short films from Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, China, and Iran were nominated for the Best Animated Short award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ultimately, the award was given to In the Shadow of the Cypress, produced by Shirin Suhani and Hossein Molayemi for the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The animated film tells the story of a captain who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He lives in isolation with his daughter in a humble home by the sea, as they face the challenges of a difficult life.

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2001 by renowned American actor Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, an American film producer.

In recent years, the festival has paid particular attention to short animated films from around the world.

This year, the festival received over 8,000 short film submissions.

