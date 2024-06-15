Jun 15, 2024, 4:31 PM
Hezbollah using AI in drone attacks against Israel: Reports

Hezbollah using AI in drone attacks against Israel: Reports

Tehran, IRNA - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah is using artificial intelligence in its drone attacks against Israeli military positions, according to Israeli media reports

Hezbollah is using artificial intelligence to better enable its drones to evade the Israeli military's missile systems in the northern occupied territories, reports said on Saturday.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have been exchanging fire on an almost daily bases since the occupying regime launched the ongoing aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military experts have acknowledged that Hezbollah has only used a small part of its massive air power against Israeli targets.

Tamir Hayman, a retired Israeli general who served as the head of the regime's military intelligence, warned about the erosion of the military's deterrent power in the face of intensified cross-border attacks by Hezbollah.

He also warned that an escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah into a full-scale war would have grave consequences for the regime, at a time when its military resources have been stretched thin in the war on Gaza.

