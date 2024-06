Sima Ghaffari said on Saturday that the production of the solar panel will also increase the area covered by such panels to 23,000 hectares per year.

The annual solar energy generation of Iran will increase to 2,300 MW once the production of the panel is completed, she said, without specifying the launching date.

In recent years, Iran has been working on developing its solar energy production as part of efforts to reduce gas emissions and combat air pollution.

