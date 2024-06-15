Iran agriculture minister unveils homegrown sprayer drone

Developed by Sirang Co., an Iranian knowledge-based company, Captain Bee features special wings and utilizes photovoltaic (PV) technology to reduce battery consumption and enhance its functionality.

The drone can be controlled remotely through artificial intelligence, as explained by Reza Rostami, an expert at Sirang Co.

Nikbakht emphasized the support provided to knowledge-based companies by the Agriculture Ministry during the unveiling ceremony.

The Abadiran exhibition, which aimed to address challenges in villages and underdeveloped areas, create job opportunities, and develop national potential, took place in Tehran from June 11 to June 14

