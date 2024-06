Ali Bagheri Kani met with Bafel Talabani on Friday, June 15, during the visit of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

This meeting was held during the second day of Bagheri Kani's trip to Iraq and his presence in Sulaymaniyah.

Bagheri Kani has been in Iraq since Thursday, June 14, and has had several meetings with the high-ranking officials of Iraq, as well as the officials of the Kurdistan Region.

