Support for Hamas rising in Palestine: Poll

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and published on Wednesday, shows that support for Hamas over the past three months has increased by 6%.

It said more than 60% of Gazans report losing family members in the Gaza war, but two-thirds of the public continue to support Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

According to the poll, 80% of the people of Gaza believe the operation, carried out by Palestinian resistance movements against the Zionist regime in October, put the Palestinian issue at the center of global attention.

“The belief that the war on Gaza since that attack has ‘revived international attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that it could lead to increased recognition of Palestinian statehood’ rose by six percentage points to 82%,” it added.

The Tel Aviv regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which was carried out in retaliation for the regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

So far, the Israeli war has killed 37,202 people in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and wounded 84,932 others.

