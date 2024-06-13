Jun 13, 2024, 1:04 PM
Explosion rocks Israeli occupied town near Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA - An explosion in the south of Tel Aviv in the occupied Palestinian territories has left several people injured, media sources say.

The Palestinian Samaa news agency citing the Zionist regime’s Channel 12 reported that the explosion occurred in the town of Rahufut, south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media have not specified the number of casualties, but say that the injured of the explosion were taken to Kaplan Medical Center.

Sources say a 50-year-old man is among the wounded, who has gone into a coma and his physical condition is serious as he has suffered severe burns.

The cause and motives behind the explosion remain unknown.  

