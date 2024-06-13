Blinken responsible for disrupting Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, in the statement regarding the US ceasefire proposal, Hamas on Thursday morning stated that the resistance group has acted positively in all stages of indirect negotiations on the ceasefire so far despite the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Hamas also condemned Blinken’s statements, in which, he blamed the movement for obstructing reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In the statement, Hamas emphasized that it has always favored to stop the war and exchange prisoners and clearly welcomed US President Joe Biden's ceasefire plan and the recent resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in this regard.

“Contrary to US claim, the Zionist regime does not accept any of these plans”, Hamas emphasized, adding that “the false claim of Blinken regarding the agreement shows Washington's complicity in the crimes of the occupying regime and its cover and political support for Israel”.

The statement called on Washington to put direct pressure on Tel Aviv to accept a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Blinken’s blame-game came a day after Palestinian resistance movements, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, delivered to Qatar their response to the proposed negotiation with the Zionist regime on the Gaza ceasefire following the UNSC resolution.

The Hamas movement has emphasized that the Zionist authorities, have so far, taken no stance regarding Biden's ceasefire plan.

