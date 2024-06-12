Bagheri Kani holds ‘frank’ phone talk with EU’s Borrell

Bagheri Kani made the announcement on Wednesday evening Tehran time on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Had a frank & forward-looking phone conversation with @JosepBorrellF”, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that they discussed a host of issues including Gaza.

“We discussed a range of issues of mutual interest including Iran-EU relations, sanctions lifting negotiations as well as catastrophic situation in Palestine. Continued & serious engagement is necessary.”

The sanctions lifting negotiations refer to talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was thrown into disarray following the US unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

Those talks were initiated in April 2021 between Iran and the EU – which acts as a mediator – although they have been stalled over what Tehran calls excessive demands by the Western signatories to the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Borrell also referred to his first telephone call with Bagheri Kani and said the two sides had a frank discussions on bilateral relations and international developments.

According to IRNA, in a message posted on his X social network late on Wednesday, the top EU diplomat wrote: “We had frank exchanges, including on issues pertaining to Iran’s nuclear programme, the war in Gaza and tensions at Israel-Lebanon border. I also called for the release of detained EU citizens.”

