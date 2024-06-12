Iran FM spox condoles with Kuwait gov't, people on deadly fire incident

On Wednesday, Nasser Kanani, while expressing his sympathy with the government of Kuwait and the families of the victims, prayed for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured of this unfortunate incident.

At least 41 people have been killed when a fire broke out in a building that housed workers in Kuwait, according to authorities.

The blaze early on Wednesday morning in the southern Mangaf district also injured dozens of people, the Health Ministry said.

The area is heavily populated with foreign labourers, but there was no immediate information on the nationality of the casualties.

