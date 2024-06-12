Iran, Qatar sign judicial cooperation agreement

The document was inked between Iran’s Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi and Qatari Attorney General Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi on Wednesday during a visit by Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei and a high-ranking judicial delegation to Qatar.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two countries will have maximum legal and judicial cooperation on criminal issues.

It also requires both Tehran and Doha to send final verdicts of the citizens of each other at least once a year upon requests by the other side.

Before the signing ceremony, the Qatari official had a meeting with Iran’s judiciary chief where they discussed issues of bilateral importance.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian side referred to the enhanced level of cooperation between the two neighbors on different areas, urging further steps to give a boost to judicial cooperation and extradition of prisoners.

The Qatari official, for his part, hailed the level of bilateral cooperation and said that Qatar favors stronger ties with Iran.

9341**2050