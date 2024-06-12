Hezbollah targets Zionist military, spy facilities in northern occupied lands

Al Mayadeen cited Zionist media on Wednesday that Hezbollah has targeted the control and air spying unit of Miron military base.

Zionist media outlets have also reported another attack on Bolsan factory affiliated to Rafael military company.

The factory provides protection and overhaul services to the machinery of the Zionist Army.

Earlier today, there were media reports about large-scale missile attacks from Lebanon to the occupied Golan heights and the Palestinian occupied lands which killed or injured a number of Zionist soldiers.

Zionist media admit that some 40 missiles were fired from Lebanon and hit targets in the occupied Golan.

