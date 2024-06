He secured 46 votes out of 49 present members, out of a total of 63.

The casting ceremony was chaired by Mohammad Shervin Asbaqian at the National Olympic Committee office in Tehran.

Additionally, Farideh Ashrafi Ganjouei and Hamid Salaami were appointed as the first and second vice presidents, respectively, while Manaf Hashemi participated in the ceremony as the National Olympic Committee representative.

