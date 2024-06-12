Iran court orders US to pay $2.88bn in damages for Ahvaz attack

The terrorist attack that took place on September 22, 2018, in Ahvaz left 25 martyred and over 70 wounded.

Following the US moves to establish, reinforce, and spread terror groups such as Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Ahwaz, which made the attack, some 64 individuals from the families of the martyrs and the wounded of the terrorist incident filed a lawsuit in this regard.

Later on, Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

These ruthless mercenaries who open fire on women, children, and innocent people are affiliated with the same mendacious and hypocritical pretenders who are constantly speaking of human rights, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had said on the tragic incident.

