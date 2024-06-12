Hezbollah rains nearly 100 missiles on Israeli positions

The Zionist regime’s media outlets reported that sirens were heard for the first time since the onset of war on October 7 in Tiberias city on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network reported Hezbollah fired barrages of missiles against occupied territories, which was the greatest missile attack in terms of digit and class of projectiles launched.

According to Israeli media, nonstop sirens and explosions were heard in the Upper Galilee in northern occupied Palestine. Hezbollah also directly hit the Rafael arms company of the regime.

The media also reported power outages in various areas of the city of Safed in the Northern District of Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories following Hezbollah’s missile strikes.

The Palestinian Sama news agency also reported that a large number of missiles have hit the strategic Miron airbase of the regime's army and its surroundings in Jabal al-Jarmaq (Mount Miron) in northern occupied Palestine.

There is still no report on the casualties of the Zionist regime following these strikes.

