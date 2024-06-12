Jun 12, 2024, 10:16 AM
Capacity of Iran’s wind power plants to increase by 5.5 times

Tehran, IRNA – The capacity of Iran’s wind energy power plants will increase by 5.5 times within the next two years, according to Mahmoud Kamaani, the head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA).

According to a Wednesday report, Kamaani said that currently, the capacity of renewable power plants built in Iran stands at 1,195 MW, with wind power plants contributing 366.31 MW across the country.

He added that the goal is to construct 30,000 MW of renewable power plants by the end of the 7th Development Plan.

Kamaani said that wind energy plays a crucial role in achieving this target, accounting for 3,000 MW of the overall capacity.

He also emphasized that the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s government has contributed 343 MW to the total capacity of renewable projects, reflecting a remarkable 40% growth in renewable power plant development during this period.

