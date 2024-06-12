Jun 12, 2024, 9:53 AM
Over 8,000 foreign nationals held in Iran prisons: Justice Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Askar Jalalian referred to the favorable conditions of the Iranian prisons compared to other countries, saying that over 8,000 foreign nationals are held in Iran prisons.

In the framework of the agreement on the transfer of convicts, we intend to repatriate every foreign prisoner who is serving his sentence in Iran's prisons to his country, Jalalian told IRNA on Wednesday.

Most of the foreign prisoners in Iran are from Afghanistan, he said adding that all of them will repatriate them.

The internal legal system in Afghanistan is not well organized and we are consulting to have a joint meeting with the Afghanistan convict transfer committee, he noted.

Although keeping foreign prisoners imposes financial, political, and security costs on the government, the transfer of the prisoner depends on his consent, he stressed.

