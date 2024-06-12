Iraqi resistance launches drone attack against occupied Eilat port

To resist the Zionist regime's occupation, aid Gaza residents, and retaliate the Zionist massacre of Palestinian civilians, the fighters of resistance targeted the Israeli regime's military air base in Eilat, the Iraqi resistance reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi resistance also targeted an important position in the southern occupied Palestine on Tuesday.

The group had previously warned that it would intensify its operations against the regime's positions if the Zionist regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

According to a report released on the 200th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Iraqi resistance fighters had launched 243 attacks against the Zionist regime in different parts of Iraq, the occupied lands and Syria.

Over 37,000, mostly children and women, have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the enclave last October.

