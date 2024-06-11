D-8 ministerial meeting stresses barter trade, E-trade

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mehdi Zeighami represented Iran in the meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday.

He briefed the participating officials on Iran’s stances regarding foreign trade, especially with the D-8 countries.

Zeighami noted that Iran’s membership in BRICS group of developing countries and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is indicative of the country’s resolve to expand economic relations with world nations.

The Tuesday meeting issued a statement in condemnation of the Zionist atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

