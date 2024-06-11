Pakistani officials favor enhancement of ties with Iran

They were speaking during the National Conference on Security and Foreign Policy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They talked about the outlook of Pakistan’s foreign policy, its approach to neighboring countries and how to deal with extra-regional powers.

They stressed support for Islamabad’s independence from foreign powers, urging the need for keeping traditional relations with neighbors.

Speaking during the conference, Pakistani Minister of Information Ata Tarar referred to a recent visit to Islamabad by Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi which he said opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

He believed that this state visit was indicative of strong bonds between Iran and Pakistan despite unexpected challenges.

Pakistan’s Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif also addressed the meeting. He hailed the appropriate course of relations with Tehran, urging the need for moving forward with the same pace.

