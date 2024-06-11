Bagheri Kani, Saudi FM meet in Russia

On the second day of his visit to Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Ali Bagheri Kani, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and talked with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan.

This meeting was held in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

The two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, as well asbways to develop mutual cooperation.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that the BRICS group has invited for official membership.

The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were revived in the 13th government and with Riyadh's request to Beijing for mediation.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia on Monday to attend the BRICS 2024 as an official member.

He has held talks with the foreign ministers of China, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Brazil and the special presidential envoy from the host country.

Iran joined the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as a full member in January 2024.

