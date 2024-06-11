Iran, WHO to form joint working group to eliminate hepatitis C

As part of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly that was convened in Geneva, a meeting was held between the officials of Iran and the WHO, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has reported.

The Deputy Minister of Iran’s Health and Medical Education Hossein Farshidi and Assistant Director-General of the WHO in the Universal Health Coverage, Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases Jérôme Salomon took part in the event.

During the meeting, Salomon congratulated Iran on its strong commitment to eliminating hepatitis C.

The official voiced the global body's support for the Iranian program in this regard, terming Iran as a role model for other countries in terms of controlling the disease.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E.

