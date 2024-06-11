Iran received condolence messages from 15 states on President Raisi’s martyrdom

To show solidarity with the Iranian nation, the dignitaries of some 15 countries offered condolences in separate messages.

Presidents of France, Hungary, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Austria, the Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Malawi, and Cyprus, are among the high-ranking officials who sent the messages.

High-profile officials of Greece, Peru, and Sri Lanka have also sent messages on the demise of the Iranian officials in the tragic incident.

Around 68 officials from 50 foreign countries attended the funeral procession to express condolences over the passing of Iranian President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on May 19 when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

