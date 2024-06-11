Jun 11, 2024, 12:12 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85505262
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran received condolence messages from 15 states on President Raisi’s martyrdom

Jun 11, 2024, 12:12 PM
News ID: 85505262
Iran received condolence messages from 15 states on President Raisi’s martyrdom

Tehran, IRNA — As many as 15 countries have sent condolence messages over the martyrdom of Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

To show solidarity with the Iranian nation, the dignitaries of some 15 countries offered condolences in separate messages. 

Presidents of France, Hungary, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Austria, the Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Malawi, and Cyprus, are among the high-ranking officials who sent the messages.

High-profile officials of Greece, Peru, and Sri Lanka have also sent messages on the demise of the Iranian officials in the tragic incident.

Around 68 officials from 50 foreign countries attended the funeral procession to express condolences over the passing of Iranian President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on May 19 when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

7129**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .