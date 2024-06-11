Jun 11, 2024, 12:01 PM
Iran’s forests expanded by 15% in 20 years: World Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s forests have expanded by 15% in 20 years ending in 2021, according to a report by the World Bank.

Based on the report, the growth of Iran’s forests comes even though forests across the globe are shrinking.

In 2001, the forest area in Iran was 9.3 million hectares (Mha), but this figure has increased to 10.7 Mha in 2021.

According to the report, South America, South Africa, and Southeast Asia are countries experiencing a decrease in their vegetation and have been the focus of deforestation over the past two decades.

Based on the assessments provided by the World Bank, Iran is among the countries with an increase in their forest vegetation from 1990 to 2021.

Countries such as China, Cuba, Russia, India, Germany, France, the US, Canada and Mongolia have the same status as Iran regarding their vegetation.

