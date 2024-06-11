‘History of Sufism, Islamic Mysticism in Iran’ published in Italy

The cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy helped publish this book in collaboration with the Center for Translation and Publication of Islamic Teachings and Humanities of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization of Iran.

The author of this book, Parvaneh Oroojnia, was born in Tehran in 1962. She has a Master's Degree in religions and mysticism and a PhD in Islamic mysticism from the University of Tehran. She has authored numerous books.

The translator of the book, Mahdi (Giuseppe) Aiello, graduated in philosophy. He is an Italian Shia Muslim with a history of publishing over a hundred books on Islamic teachings.

The book was published by the renown Italian publisher IRFAN, with an introduction by Mohammad Taghi Amini, the cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy.

This book was first published in Persian by Iran Cultural Studies Publications in June 2016. Sufism in Iran during the sixth and seventh centuries; Sufism in Iran from the eighth to the tenth centuries; and Islamic mysticism and Sufism from the tenth century to the present are among the topics of the book.

