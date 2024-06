Al Mayadeen cited Qassam Brigades on Monday that the Zionist soldiers had just entered a bomb-laden house when it was exploded.

Zionist media have also reported that their soldiers were killed or injured in what they described as a hard incident.

They said that the casualties were caused by the collapse of a four- or five-story building.

Some Zionist media said that four soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured while six of them are in critical conditions.

9341**2050