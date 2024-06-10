Tehran-Brasilia relations deeply-rooted: Iran acting FM

On the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, Bagheri Kani, who headed the Iranian delegation in Russia, met and held talks with Vieira and said the relations between the two countries are deeply rooted.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as ways to develop cooperation.

According to IRNA, Bagheri Keni expressed his gratitude for the sympathy and love shown by the Brazilian government and people over the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a copter crash.

He emphasized that this incident and the martyrdom of the president and the foreign minister was a great loss for the government and nation of Iran, but said that challenges have always created great opportunities for our nation.

Honoring the level of friendly relations between the two countries, the top Iranian diplomat stated: “We consider relations with Brazil to be very deeply-rooted that go beyond economic and commercial ties”.

The two big and important countries of Iran and Brazil are pursuing a great goal and ideal, which is to build a world where justice is the infrastructure and the basis of it, and where the people enjoy peace, prosperity and progress, and a world where there is no terrorism, war and embargo, he underlined.

Westerners have turned international mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Security Council, which were created with the aim of bringing stability and security to the world, into a tool to secure their illegitimate interests.

In this meeting, the Foreign Minister of Brazil also expressed his condolences to the government and the people of Iran over the tragic loss of the president and foreign minister.

Vieira also pointed to the special attention of President Lula da Silva to the development and expansion of good relations between Tehran and Brasilia, and emphasized the continuation of coordination on regional and international issues and mechanisms, including BRICS.

The top Brazilian diplomat also mentioned his country's approach in defending the people of Gaza, supporting South Africa's initiative in the International Court of Justice, and expressed the country's readiness to cooperate in international arenas to support the Palestinian people.

The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in attendance.

The participants paid tribute to the late Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.

This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023. Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.

