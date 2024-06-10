Polish envoy hails 550 years of Iran-Poland relations

Maciej Fałkowski made the remarks on Monday as he addressed an event at Tehran University to mark the 550th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Poland.

The ambassador highlighted the strong political relations between Iran and Poland, which he said reached their pinnacle in the 15th, 16th, and 20th centuries.

Fałkowski noted that in 1942-1943, around 116,000 Polish soldiers and civilians who had been freed from forced labor camps in the Soviet Union were transferred to Iran. He described this event as unprecedented in both scale and significance.

"For many Poles, the move to Iran was a saving trip," Falkowski said.

The ambassador explained that the number of Poles who died of starvation and disease in the Soviet Union was much higher than the total number of Polish casualties in all the battles of World War II.

According to Fałkowski, one survivor recounted that after escaping the hellish conditions in the Soviet Union, "stepping onto Iranian soil was like a heavenly experience."

4353**2050