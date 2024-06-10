US, UK helped Israel release captives in Nuseirat offensive: Report

Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing top American and Zionist officials, reported on Monday that Washington and London had provided Tel Aviv with logistical assistance that played a great role in releasing the captives.

The officials told the newspaper that American and British agents collected information about the captives and their locations, using drones and eavesdropping on phones.

The American officials speaking with Haaretz claimed that the US-British assistance was based on the approach that the release of the captives would convince Israel to end its war on Gaza.

The claim comes as both the US and the UK are facing outrage from their own peoples as well as in the world over their political and military support for the Israeli regime ever since the war broke out in early October.

The Israeli military’s attack on Nuseirat, in central Gaza, killed at least 210 Palestinians on Saturday.

The carnage took place as the Israeli regime has in the past weeks refused to accept Palestinians’ conditions for a ceasefire that would also release the remaining captives held in Gaza.

Hamas took some 250 captives, including Israeli settlers, during its unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7. About half were released in a weeklong ceasefire in November. Nearly 120 captives remain in Gaza, with 43 announced dead by the Palestinian resistance group.

