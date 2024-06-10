Iran sees any claim about trio islands as interference: FM spox

The points declared at the final statement of the 160th ministerial meeting of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Doha, Qatar, were unconstructive and fruitless, Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

He stressed that the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa are inseparable parts of Iran.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, over China’s support for the baseless claims in paragraph 26 of the concluding statement of the joint meeting with the UAE.

Considering the strategic cooperation between Iran and China, Iran expects the Chinese government to correct its position on the issue.

Also about the paragraph related to Iran’s nuclear program, Kanaani said the Islamic Republic has always been faithful to its commitments and to the international regulations, so the country sees claims about its peaceful nuclear activities as worthless.

On Iran’s Arash joint gas field with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the spokesman rejected Kuwait’s claim made at the GCC final statement about the field.

Such a legally worthless statement that is issued unilaterally and repeatedly does not prove that the Kuwaiti side is right, Kanaani reiterated.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its fundamental policies and strategic approach, has always been after solving regional problems through cooperation and interaction with the neighbors; and the country welcomes constructive initiatives in line with enhancing multilateral and bilateral relations.”

