Iran’s trade turnover at $180 bn in one year: CBI governor

Iran’s trade turnover reached $180 billion in the previous calendar year (March 21, 2023-March 19, 2024) based on the balance of payments of the bank, Shirijian told IRNA’s economy correspondent on Sunday.

According to the balance of payments of the Central Bank of Iran, the Islamic Republic exported $100 billion worth of goods in the period, marking a 3% rise compared to the previous year, he added.

The official said that $80 billion worth of products were imported into the country in the said time, showing a 6.2% hike compared to the year before.

Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached $61 billion last year.

7129**4354