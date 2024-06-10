Macron dissolves French parl., calls snap elections

According to IRNA citing French media, Macron dissolved the National Assembly after projections suggested that Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally (RN) had garnered some 33% of votes, more than double that won by the ruling alliance in France.

Macron’s centrist list, headed by MEP Valérie Hayer, scored 15%, less than half the tally booked by RN, whose lead candidate was the party’s president, Jordan Bardella.

Macron stated that the results of the European Parliament elections "are not good for those who defend Europe" and that the results are a disaster for his government that he cannot pretend to ignore.

The first round of the French snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 30 and the second round on July 7, less than 2 months before the Paris Olympic Games.

Three days before the European Parliament elections, Macron had warned against the victory of the far right, saying that in such a scenario the continent may end up in a stalemate.

Macron, whose popularity is waning day by day, was reelected in 2022 for another term that will run until 2027.

