Nuseirat massacre another proof of Israeli genocide: Cuba

According to IRNA, Rodriguez wrote on the X social network: “We condemn in the strongest terms the massacre carried out by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp, #Gaza, another evidence of the genocide that Israel commits with impunity against the people of #Palestine”.

In continuation of its crimes, the Zionist regime carried out a horrific massacre in the in the center of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of 274 Palestinians, among them 64 children and 57 women.

The Zionist regime announced that it was able to free four Zionist captives in its bloody operation.

The regime continues its bombing and shelling campaign against civilians and remaining infrastructure across the besieged Palestinian territory in defiance of international calls and a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice.

