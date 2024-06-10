Saravi’s gold puts Iranian wrestlers on top in Budapest

According to IRNA, Saravi defeated his Hungarian opponent Alex Zoke in the 97 kg event. He defeated the wrestler of the host country with a score of 3-1 and grabbed the gold.

Sarvi was given walkover in the first round due to Tamas Levai from Hungary not participating. In the second round, he won 10-2 against Joseph Rau from the US and reached the semi-finalswhere he defeated Giorgi Melia from Georgia with a score of 6-1 and made it to the finals.

Earlier, Pouya Dadmarz won the silver medal in the 55 kg category, and Mohammad Reza Garai, Saeed Esmaili, Danial Sohrabi, Mohammad Reza Mokhtari, Shayan Zare and Mohammad Hossein Mahmmadian each won the bronze medals.

Overall, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won the championship with 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, 8 bronze medals.

In the team ranking, Iran became the champion with 173 points, followed by Georgia with 137 and Hungary with 113 points in the second and third spots.

