Can Israel survive Colombia's ban on coal exports?

According to IRNA citing El Pais newspaper, President Gustavo Petro announced the decision on Saturday which is beyond Colombia’s diplomatic measures taken against Israel over its massacre of Palestinians so far.

"We are going to suspend coal exports to Israel until the genocide stops," Petro wrote on his X social media post on Saturday, adding that a draft decree has been prepared that makes it clear that coal exports would only resume if the regime complied with a recent ruling on Gaza by the International Court of Justice.

What implications it will have on the Zionist regime and its economy?

Colombia is the largest exporter of coal to Israel, with the regime consuming 90% of the coal imported from there and generates 61.5% of its electricity by burning coal.

According to official data cited by some news agency, Colombia supplied about $450 million worth of coal to the Zionist regime in 2023 but it has dropped enormously in the first four months of 2024.

Will the Zionist regime that is sinking in Gaza quagmire get out of this new crisis?

Media sources say that considering Colombia as Israel's largest supplier of fossil fuels, this move could significantly affect trade relations between Bogota and Tel Aviv.

This action, which is also supported by Colombia’s foreign, finance and energy ministers, will be implemented after it is signed by President Petro, who is currently in Europe to attend a conference on Ukraine.

Last month, Petro announced severing diplomatic relations with Israel. But the latest move is a big blow to the Zionist regime as it heavily relies on coal exports from the Latin American country.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Petro repeatedly criticized Israel and called on other Latin American countries to join Colombia in condemning Israel.

