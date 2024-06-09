Operation True Promise revealed Israeli regime's fake deterrence: Iran acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the comment on Saturday during an interview with CNN Türk, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation in Istanbul, Turkiye.

He was referring to the April 13 drone and missile attacks by Iran against Israeli military positions to retaliate the regime’s strike on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital two weeks earlier.

"Operation True Promise showed that the Zionist regime’s deterrence is fake. The Zionists' aggression against the Iranian Embassy in Damascus made Iran strongly and vigilantly use its power components to protect the security and stability of the region”, the Iranian diplomat said.

“The Zionists now know very well that when the stability and security of the region is threatened and they try to destabilize the region, Iran will powerfully and vigilantly use its might to contain them”, he added.

On the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Bagheri Kani said that all governments should make efforts to stop the war.

He added that Islamic nations have a heavy responsibility in this regard, calling on those having ties with the Israeli regime to cut their political and economic relations and boycott the regime as part of efforts to help Gazans.

On Iran-Turkiye relations, the Iranian diplomat said that the two countries are stable partners in the region and have historic bonds. He added that Tehran and Ankara enjoy high-level political and economic cooperation, and intend to further boost their ties in all fields.

