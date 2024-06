Uzbekistan won 5 gold, 1 silver and I bronze medals, ranking first in the 13th edition of the competitions that ended on Sunday.

Iran stood next by securing 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medals. It was followed by Tajikistan that won one gold and three bronze.

On Saturday, the Iranian women’s national Kurash team also finished runner-up behind Uzbekistan in the same championships.

