Jun 9, 2024, 9:15 PM
News ID: 85503640
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran, Kuwait stress importance of reviving Farsi teaching in Kuwait

Jun 9, 2024, 9:15 PM
News ID: 85503640
Iran, Kuwait stress importance of reviving Farsi teaching in Kuwait

Tehran, IRNA - The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounchi, and the Vice President for Planning at Kuwait University, Asaad Abdulaziz Al-Rashed, have emphasized the importance of reviving Farsi language teaching at Kuwait University.

During a meeting with Al-Rashed on Saturday, Toutounchi discussed the expansion of scientific and academic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

He announced that the Islamic Republic is ready to establish a department of Persian language and literature at Kuwait University.

Meanwhile, Al-Rashed welcomed the proposal of the Iranian ambassador and announced Kuwait University's readiness to make the necessary arrangements to open the Persian Language department in the Faculty of Literature of the University.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .