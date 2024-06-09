Iran, Kuwait stress importance of reviving Farsi teaching in Kuwait

During a meeting with Al-Rashed on Saturday, Toutounchi discussed the expansion of scientific and academic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

He announced that the Islamic Republic is ready to establish a department of Persian language and literature at Kuwait University.

Meanwhile, Al-Rashed welcomed the proposal of the Iranian ambassador and announced Kuwait University's readiness to make the necessary arrangements to open the Persian Language department in the Faculty of Literature of the University.

3266**2050