Iran announces list of approved candidate for June 28 elections

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's Election Headquarters, revealed the names of the qualified candidates for the 14th presidential election on Sunday.

The Guardian Council, a 12-member election supervisory body, finalized the list of the approved candidates earlier in the day and submitted it to the Interior Ministry.

Former justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former health minister Massoud Pezeshkian, head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf have been cleared to run for the June 28 elections.

The vote was called after the late president Ebrahim Raeisi lost his life along with seven others in a helicopter crash on May 19.

