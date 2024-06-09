Iran urges stopping unjust sanctions against Syrians

Khaji met with the Italian Special Envoy for Syria, Stefano Rafagnan, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

Expressing concern over the difficult economic situation of the people and the reduction of humanitarian aid, the two sides called for an increase in humanitarian assistance from the relevant countries and international organizations.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for initial reconstruction in Syria to facilitate the return of refugees to their country.

Khaji described imposing unjust sanctions against the Syrian people and thieving the country’s oil as inhumane and contrary to human rights, calling for an immediate halt.

They also stressed the importance of continuing the political process and holding meetings of the Constitutional Committee.

