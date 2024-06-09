Candidates for Iran’s presidential elections to be announced in coming days: Official

Tahan Nazif said in an interview on Sunday that Iran’s Guardian Council will announce the final list of contenders for the forthcoming presidential race whenever the vetting is completely done.

The results will be informed tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, the official added.

Iran’s Guardian Council is convening at least two meetings to investigate their qualifications, he further noted.

The process is carried out with enough speed, attention, and accuracy, he underlined.

The members of the Council are deliberating the candidates through covert voting, Tahan Nazif said, adding that none of the members are aware of each other’s votes in this regard.

The registration of candidates for the 14th term of the presidential election started on Thursday (May 30, 2024) and lasted for 5 days.

On June 3, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for holding magnificent elections, advising presidential candidates to observe morality in the vote set to take place on June 28 to choose a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

“The upcoming election is a phenomenon full of achievements,” the leader said. “God willing if it is held well and with grandeur, it would be a great achievement for the Iranian nation.”

