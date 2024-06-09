Palestine issue, acid test for global community: Spox

Speaking at a local gathering in Tehran on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani said that media have been playing a leading role in narrating the true stories in Palestine in order to support the oppressed there.

The role of media in support of the Palestinians will be everlasting, Kanaani noted.

Resistance in the battle field

In his remarks, Kanaani underlined that the more difficult the war becomes, the more resistant the Palestinians become.

The spokesman added that the Palestinian nation made the world bow to its resistance.

He further announced ineffectiveness of the international organizations in supporting and preserving the international peace and security.

Palestine, issue of the world

Elsewhere, Kanaani referred to the cause of Palestine as not only the issue of the region and the Muslim world, but also the issue of the whole world.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 36,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

