Iran reports 12% rise in blood donations y/y in April-June

Bashir Haji-Beigi said approximately 435,000 units of blood were donated during the first two months of the current Iran year in spring.

During the mentioned period, Iranians have donated 435,000 units of blood with Tehran province at the top of the list with 74,600 units, which is about 17% of the donated blood, he added.

Haji-Beigi added that Khorasan Razavi and Fars provinces had the largest share after Tehran with nearly 7%.

During the past two months, Iran's blood continuous donation index was more than 55%, and Semnan province surpassed other provinces in this index with more than 66%, IBTO spokesman said, adding that Yazd and Qom provinces with about 65% were the next in the ranking.

Haji- Beigi emphasized that during the mentioned time, Iranian women donated some 19,280 units of blood, adding that the number has increased by more than 16% compared to the same period last year.

