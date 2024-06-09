UNICEF calls situation in Gaza ‘8 months of horror for children’

In reaction to the catastrophic situation in Gaza, the UNICEF wrote on Saturday in its X account, formerly Twitter, that instead of being at school, children are fleeing violence.

“Instead of sleeping safely in their beds, they’re suffering in makeshift tents.”

Commenting on the unsuitable conditions for the Gazan children in the enclave, the UNICEF noted, “Instead of happy childhoods, they’re seeing horrors.”

The organization has called for the establishment of a ceasefire.

The Information Office of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip announced that since the onset of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza over eight months ago, 15,517 Palestinian children have been martyred in the besieged territory.

On Saturday, the occupying Zionist army launched yet another horrific massacre in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, which killed 210 civilians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 400 others.

The latest Israeli bloodshed pushed the overall death toll of Palestinians since the launch of the US-backed genocidal war on Gaza to 36,731 while the number of wounded has reached 83,680.

7129**9417