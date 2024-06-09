British sources report new maritime incident off Yemen coast

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency cited by IRNA, the UKMTO announced in the early hours of Sunday that that it received a report of an incident 80 nautical miles south-east of the Yemeni port of Aden.

According to the same report, the British maritime security company Ambri also informed that a fire broke out after a missile hit a commercial ship in the southeast of Aden.

No further details have been reported.

Some news media have published pictures of damage caused to 2 American ships in a recent missile strike by the Yemeni armed forces.

According to this report, the published images are related to the American ship -True Confidence, which was hit by a missile in early March as well as an American oil tanker that was attacked by the Yemeni army in May.

Since the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted dozens of Israeli or Israeli-bound ships in the Red and Arabia Seas.

The Yemeni army has, time and again, announced that all ships except those heading for Israeli ports are safe to sail through the strategic waters.

But over the past couple of months, Yemeni forces have also intensified attacks on American and British warships and commercial vessels in response to the two countries’ aggression against Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces have pledged to continue attacking Israeli-linked ships until the Zionist regime stops its attacks on Gaza and ends the siege on the Palestinians territory.

4399