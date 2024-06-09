German chancellor booed during MEP election campaign

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report citing the Swissinfo website, Schultz was booed and criticized by demonstrators during his speech in the city of Duisburg.

During this speech, the Chancellor of Germany without specifying said: "We will take action against all those who threaten our freedom and commit violence."

According to Swissinfo website, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Department announced last month that 22 attacks targeted politicians in the country since the beginning of this year.

The German government has been facing criticism at home over its stance on the Israeli genocide in Gaza, with the people have held numerous rallies to demand an end to arms supply to the Zionist regime.

A recent lawsuit in the German domestic court asked judges to urgently direct the government to revoke all arms licenses to Israel issued since October 7.

Germany is also facing international isolation for arming the Zionist regime.

Nicaragua broadened the legal battle over the Gaza genocide at the International Court of Justice by bringing a case against Germany. But the top UN court refused to issue a provisional measure to order Berlin halt weapon supplies to the Zionist regime.

