Informed source: MKO chief Maryam Rajavi in critical condition

The source told the IRNA correspondent in Paris that Rajavi suffered the panic attack on Saturday afternoon on the way from the French capital to her home in Auvers-sur-Oise and was transferred to hospital.

She is reported to be in critical condition, and her security team are on high alert to prevent any leaks regarding their leader, the same source said.

Maryam Rajavi, 70, suffers from rheumatism, colorectal cancer and nervous disease, the source further said, adding that the MKO leader also had a panic attack two years ago when she disappeared from the public for two weeks.

