Iran, Pakistan top diplomats meet to discuss bilateral ties

Bagheri Kani, who is in the Turkish city to attend the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, held discussions with Dar on Saturday.

The two diplomats exchanged views on the latest state of bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad, as well as important regional issues, most notably the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

"The relations between the two countries not only have roots in our shared history, but our common destiny also requires us to plan for the further strengthening and development of the two countries' relations in the future," Bagheri Kani said.

He also cautioned against attempts by the common enemies of Iran and Pakistan to drive a wedge between the two neighbors.

Dar, for his part, paid tribute to the late president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

He also stressed that Islamabad is determined to follow through with the agreements reached during president Raisi's recent visit to Pakistan.

